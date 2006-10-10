Asymtek's Steven Adamson Elected<br>IMAPS President Elect for 2007

Asymtek has announced that Steven J. Adamson, Asymtek's market manager, has been elected president elect of the International Microelectronics and Packaging Society (IMAPS) for 2007.

He will become president in 2008. In his role as president elect, Adamson will preside as general chair over IMAPS' 39th International Symposium on Microelectronics which is being held in San Diego, California.



He will also be instrumental in setting the course that the organization follows and for increasing support and membership as microelectronics and packaging technologies increase in importance.



Adamson has over twenty years of experience in microelectronics assembly, and has participated in both marketing and as an assembly engineer in all aspects of packaging and assembly from R&D to manufacturing.



Prior to joining Asymtek, Adamson held positions with Kodak, Motorola in the U.S., and Plessey, International Computers Ltd in the U.K. Originally from the United Kingdom, he holds a Higher National Certificate in Electrical Engineering from Stockport College of Technology.