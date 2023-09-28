Samtec opens new US manufacturing plant

The facility will specialise in the production of coaxial cables and RF connectors, servicing industries such as aerospace/defense, medical devices, datacom, automotive, computer semiconductor, instrumentation, and consumer electronics.

The new, 24,000-square-foot, facility is the latest addition to Samtec's manufacturing network, which now includes over 40+ global locations. The new cable facility is being staffed with skilled cable and RF professionals.

The new Pennsylvania facility is developing next-generation precision RF cable assemblies that offer improved stability and flexure over time and address common industry concerns of phase length, delay, loss, and shielding effectiveness. This family of three new RF cables aims to balance application with cost sensitivities. These cables will be manufactured in the new facility in Royersford, Pennsylvania as well as Samtec’s Wilsonville, Oregon plant.