Central Switzerland Enterprise Award:<br>Rank 4 for ESSEMTEC

Every two years the Swiss Venture Club (SVC) awards companies which feature essential and sustainable economical success and exceptional performance. ESSEMTEC was under the 6 finalists for the Central Switzerland Enterprise Award 2006.

The official award ceremony took place the KKL Luzern on September 20 with over 1200 guests. From over a hundred judged companies, ESSEMTEC finished 4th!



The winner of the Central Switzerland Enterprise Award 2006 is Maxon Motors AG, followed by Galliker Transport AG and Riwag Türen AG. Rank 4 is shared by Andermatt Biocontrol AG, Emil Gisler AG and ESSEMTEC AG.



The laureates are regionally anchored companies, that outstand with product innovations and development of new markets in the near past. The guest speaker Oswald J. Grübel, CEO of the Credit Suisse Group, praised the "lived entrepreneurship".



The winners of every SVC enterprise award are automatically nominated for the Enterpreneur Of The Year Award which is organised by the global leader in professional services, Ernst&Young.