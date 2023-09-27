Inobat has found the location for its Serbian gigafactory

The project has been under development for the past two years. Project Lion will be the second InoBat Giga Factory in Central and Eastern Europe, to supply the growth from InoBat’s Voderady R&D Pilot line and mini-Giga Factory in Slovakia.

Project Lion has received an indicative incentive package of EUR 419 million from the Serbian Government. The Facility will assemble energy storage solutions as well as EV batteries – adding to this, it will also boast recycling facilities.