Avnet Memec to acquire Italian distributor

Avnet Memec has acquired the semiconductor and embedded systems specialist distribution company ESCO Italiana, based in Monza, Italy.

ESCO employs about 60 people and operates from 5 offices across Italy. In addition, it has distribution activities in Greece and Turkey. ESCO has been able to develop excellent supplier relationships, among them US Analog, Mixed-Signal and Microcontroller manufacturer Maxim/Dallas.



Maxim/Dallas, who is distributed by Avnet Memec in other regions of Southern Europe (France, Spain and Portugal), is a major contributor to ESCO's revenue stream in Italy, Greece and Turkey and is set to enhance Avnet Memec's future value proposition in the analog sector.



Both ESCO Managers will stay on board for the next six months and report directly to Steve Haynes, President of Avnet Memec. Both Mr. Busani and Mr. Camorani will work closely with Massimo Loche, Regional Vice President of Avnet Memec, to orchestrate the transition. Over the next few months, the management team of Avnet Memec and Esco will work

together to define and implement a smooth and successful integration plan that will ensure additional added value for the teams, our customers and suppliers.