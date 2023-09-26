Axis breaks ground on seven-story building in Sweden

The new office and logistics building will offer the company a total area of 27,500 square meters and is expected to be finalised in 2026.

The ground floor will house a new logistics centre and will replace the current Axis logistics centre. The new logistics hub will ensure seamless supply chain management and support for Axis in plans for continued growth and expansion.

Situated within sight of Axis flagship office, Grenden, Opera is expected to house approximately 550 Axis employees. Opera will be fitted with 2,400 square meters of solar panels on its exterior to power the facility.