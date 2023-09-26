Fraunhofer ISE support setup of PV Production site in France

The factory aims to start production in 2025 and, at full capacity, will have a production capacity of five gigawatts per year. Based on a strategic collaboration agreement signed this summer, the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE will support HoloSolis in the technology selection and factory planning during the conceptual design and construction phases, a press release reads.

"HoloSolis' approach of building a PV production line from solar cells to PV modules while further developing the technology convinced us from the beginning,” says Dr. Jochen Rentsch, head of Technology Transfer within the division Photovoltaics at Fraunhofer ISE, in the press release. "We are very happy to be able to accompany the young company on its way to become a major European-based producer of PV components."

The objective of the collaboration is to build cost-effective and efficient PV modules in Europe, based on TOPCon solar cells. Production will ramp up to produce 10 million photovoltaic modules annually, mainly aimed at the residential and commercial PV market. Sustainability in terms of low-carbon production, high recyclability of products and high social standards are an integral part of the factory concept. Therefore, in addition to setting up this new European production capacity, HoloSolis and Fraunhofer ISE will closely cooperate in research and innovation for sustainable solar cell and module production.

“We are very thankful to be working with Fraunhofer ISE to help design our factory”, says Jan Jacob Boom-Wichers, President, and CEO of HoloSolis. “The Fraunhofer ISE team has unparalleled expertise in Europe in N-type TOPCon technology because they participated in its invention. The Fraunhofer ISE team has been very committed and motivated from the onset of the project to help us build the most cost effective and highest quality PV gigafactory in Europe.”

Dr. Ralf Preu, director Photovoltaics at Fraunhofer ISE says that the project will contribute substantially to the annual capacity goal of 30 gigawatts by 2025 that the European Solar PV Industry Alliance ESIA has set itself.