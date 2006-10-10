Solectron France might lose Nortel orders

Solectron might lose orders for assembling and manufacturing of GSM-equipment for Nortel Network, sources told evertiq. Solectron is currently producing the equipment at its site in Bordeaux, France.

This equipment is the same that Flextronics also produce in its nearby plant in Châteaudun, France. However Solectron's piece of the production is much smaller than Flextronics' piece.



evertiq wrote in September that Nortel plans to transfer its production of its GSM equipment from the Flextronics plant in Châteaudun to other low cost locations during 2007. If that becomes reality, Solectron will most likely also lose their production. That will affect another 35 workers at the Solectron plant in Bordeaux. 380 workers will most likely be laid off at the Flextronics plant in Châteaudun in 2007 as earlier reported.