Hansatech's owner buys stake in PartnerTech

The owner of British EMS-provider Hansatech has bought 211.875 stocks in Swedish EMS-Provider Partnertech corresponding to 1,7 per cent of the total number of capital and votes.

Local sources said the Hansatech Group owners will be the tenth largest owner in Partnertech. The largest owner in PartnerTech is Skanditek, with an ownership corresponding to 35,9 per cent of the total capital and votes.



PartnerTech AB in September 2006 acquired a 100 percent stake in The Hansatech Group for the purpose of further strengthening its European presence.