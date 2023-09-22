Cadence to Acquire Intrinsix Corporation from CEVA

The purchase will bring a skilled engineering team that has expertise in advanced nodes, radio frequency, mixed-signal and security algorithms to Cadence.

“CEVA’s strength over the years has been in developing and licensing semiconductor IP and software, which has powered more than 16 billion devices to date,” says Amir Panush, CEO of CEVA in a press release. “With the sale of Intrinsix, we are focusing our efforts on this core expertise, which will allow us to reinforce our leadership position in wireless communications, sensing and edge AI technologies and support our long-term growth strategy.”

The acquisition is expected to expand Cadence's reach in the aerospace and defense industry, and strengthen CEVA’s focus on IP for high-growth technologies addressing wireless communications, sensing and edge AI