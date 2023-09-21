Infineon and Infypower to advance in new energy vehicle charger market

By integrating Infineon’s 1200 V CoolSiC MOSFETs, Infypower’s 30 kW DC charging module is said to offer "a wide constant power range, high power density, minimal electromagnetic radiation and interference, high protection performance and high reliability."

“The collaboration between Infineon and Infypower in the field of charging solutions for electric vehicles (EV) provides an excellent system-level technology solution for the local EV charging station industry. It will significantly improve charging efficiency, accelerate charging speed, and create a better user experience for owners of electric cars," said Dr. Peter Wawer, Division President of Infineon’s Green Industrial Power Division, in a press release.

“With Infineon’s more than 20 years of continuous advancement in SiC product offering and the strength of integrated technology, Infypower can consolidate and maintain its technological outstanding position in the industry by adopting state-of-the-art product processes and design solutions. We can also set a new standard for charging efficiency of DC chargers for new energy vehicles. As a result, customers can enjoy more convenience and unique value, promoting the healthy development of the EV charging industry," said Qiu Tianquan, President of Infypower China, in the press release.