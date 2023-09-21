IQE and VisIC to develop next-gen D-Mode GaN power devices

IQE and VisIC Technologies will collaborate to develop 200mm (8”) D-Mode GaN power epiwafers that will be developed at IQE's UK facilities.

"We are pleased to announce this collaboration with VisIC Technologies to develop GaN power technologies for use in electric vehicles. Our combined expertise in the field makes this an ideal partnership. This is another sign of the progress we are making in our diversification strategy, as we look to capture the significant growth opportunities in the GaN automotive power market, which is vital in supporting the transition to electric vehicles," said Americo Lemos, Chief Executive Officer of IQE, in a press release.

Combining VisIC Technologies' power electronics solutions with IQE's epitaxy, this partnership aims to accelerate the adoption of GaN-on-Silicon technology in EVs.