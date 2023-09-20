Ericsson to develop 6G radio microelectronics

Ericsson’s project scope is to extend the current radio microelectronics development by establishing early technology development of 6G radio microelectronics in co-operation with European partners. Focus is on early technology development off 6G Massive MIMO radios, which is said to strengthen the European semiconductor ecosystem and help complete a European value chain in this vital field of European interest.

“The introduction of the 5G mobile communications standard already opened up a multitude of new applications beyond voice and mobile data. Upcoming 6G mobile networks need to meet the ever-increasing demand for communication in the areas of human-to-human, human-to-machine, and machine-to-machine in a highly energy-efficient way," said Freddie Södergren, Head of Technology and Strategy, Ericsson Networks, in a press release.

This initiative was jointly prepared by 14 EU member states and will provide up to EUR 8.1 billion in public funding to support research and development projects across the whole ecosystem of microelectronics and communication technologies – from materials and tools to the chip design and manufacturing processes.

"We’re excited to gain this opportunity, which allows us to pave the way for developing world-leading, highly efficient Massive MIMO radios by completing the value chain in microelectronics and communication technologies,” adds Södergren. “Ericsson’s R&D site in Rosenheim plays an important role in building competencies in microelectronics for Massive MIMO radios and the semiconductor industry in Germany.”

Ericsson is among 56 companies that will undertake 68 projects in total as part of IPCEI-ME/CT.