HumiSeal appoints new sales manager

HumiSeal Europe, a vendor of conformal coating solutions has announced the internal appointment of its former chief chemist, Phil Kinner, to European sales and technical manager.

The announcement comes as the company continues to focus its efforts on developing the European market and specifically the vertical markets such as automotive.



Phil joined HumiSeal eight years ago when the company was known as Concoat. Over the years he has worked his way through the ranks. In 2002 he was promoted to chief chemist and was responsible for various product developments such as the water-based coating 1H20 and more recently UV40, the ultra-violet conformal coating solution. His remit also extended to process optimisation, product trials and customer support.



Phil started his new role as European sales and technical manager in August this year and is now responsible for the continued development of European sales and overseeing the company's R&D programme based in Camberly, Surrey.



Prior to joining HumiSeal, Phil graduated from The University of Durham in 1999 with a MSc in organic chemistry.