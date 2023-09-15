discoverIE acquires 2J Antennas Group

Founded in 2002, 2J is a designer and manufacturer of high-performance antennas for industrial electronic connectivity applications that are closely aligned with the discoverIE's sustainability-linked target growth markets.

2J is based in Bardejov, Slovakia with subsidiaries in the US and UK, selling into more than 50 countries and has a track record of profitable growth at operating margins significantly higher than the discoverIE Group's average.

The Slovakian company will become part of the Sensing & Connectivity division and form a new technology cluster with the group’s existing antenna business, Antenova. With highly complementary products, both businesses will retain their brand identities, under common expanded leadership, and will be integrated over time into a common infrastructure.

For the year ended 31 December 2022, 2J reported revenues of EUR 18.1 million, pre-tax profit of EUR 4.4 million, underlying operating profit of EUR 3.7 million and a 21% underlying operating margin.