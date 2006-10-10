PolyIC is first worldwide in presenting<br>prototypes of printed 13 MHz RFID tags

Printed electronics will open up new markets and applications in manifold ways. In the past, the realization of first products seemed to be dreams of the future.

PolyIC showed continuous progress during the last three years on its way to first products. Now, a further decisive step was made forward. In a roll-to-roll printing process, 13 MHz RF tags were produced. They consist of printed polymer-electronic components that are applied onto foil-based antennas. Furthermore, logic circuits for example in the form of ring oscillators were realized in this process. Thereto Managing Director Wolfgang Mildner: “We print mile long rolls of electronic circuits. The world of printed, low-cost

RFID tags lies ahead of us."



PolyIC has reached significant technical milestones: in 2004 already, working RFID (radio frequency identification) tags based on polymer organic semiconductors were demonstrated. The aim of PolyIC is to reach standardized 13.56 MHz RFID tags. For the production of low-cost RFID tags in high quality and quantity, printing methods suited for mass production will be used. First products made of printed electronics are expected in the course of 2007.



PolyIC is already working with pilot customers on first applications; this includes for example simplest RFID functions as for brand and forgery protection. The first products aim at these markets and applications, which protect premium products against counterfeiting and sustain the high value of the brand.



The market potential for applications realized with printed electronics is huge. Recently published studies by various analysts talk of markets with a potential of billions and billions in the future. Nanomarkets, LC forecasts an increase of revenue in printed electronics from 354 $ million in 2007 to 12.1 $ billion in 2011.