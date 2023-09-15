Saab invests €75 millions in Helsing

Founded in 2021, Helsing GmbH develops AI-based capabilities with a software-only approach, which has led to rapid market adoption across Europe. The company has offices in Germany, the United Kingdom and France and has 220 employees.

The partnership is built on a cooperation agreement, combining Helsing’s AI capabilities with Saab’s range of solutions.

In line with Saab’s growth strategy and focus on future capabilities, which means that the company is seeking to enhance its capabilities through acquisitions and strategic partnerships with companies specialising in new technologies.

The cooperation will start with electronic warfare and surveillance capabilities for fighter aircraft as well as other sensors and command and control applications in all domains.