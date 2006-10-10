Toshiba buys 20% of<br>LG.Philips unit in Poland

Toshiba Corp. will buy about 20% of LG.Philips LCD Co.'s LCD-unit in Poland to secure a supply of LCD TV-panels.

Japan based consumer electronics firm Toshiba will invest about $42 million USD in the Polish subsidiary which is currently under construction in Wroclaw. Toshiba said it will use the panels to make TVs measuring 40 inches or more diagonally. This was reported by local media.



Toshiba last month said it will build an LCD television factory in Poland by August 2007 and aims to triple its annual European LCD TV production to 3 million units in the year ending March 2010.