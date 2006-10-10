AT&S receives Nanotech award<br>and issues AT&S Research award

Europe's largest PCB maker AT&S on October 9 received the "Forschungspreis für Nanotechnologie" award and the same day the company issued a new award called the "AT&S Forschungspreis".

AT&S Manager of Tecnology Development, Dr. Markus Riester, received the Research award for Nanotechnology science on behalf of AT&S at the Karl Franzenz University in Graz for AT&S research.



AT&S new research award will be of €2000 and will reward companies successful within work of new generation science, developed new methods or fundamentally obtained new results by means of already well-known methods.