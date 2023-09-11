Kyocera signs distributor TTI to provide LCD displays

Kyocera’s industrial TFT displays feature high contrast and colour saturation, with superior performance enhancements such as advanced wide viewing (AWV) for true colour fidelity, super-high brightness (SHB), and a wide operating temperature range. Kyocera’s MIP displays combine image quality and visibility with ultra-low power consumption to extend battery life, with a wide viewing angle and extended operating temperature range as well.

“Kyocera is pleased to add TTI as an authorised North American LCD display distributor, expanding our channel and customer base,” says Bill Adam, Kyocera International, Inc.’s Display Distribution Manager in a press release. “Combining TTI’s strong market presence with Kyocera’s LCD solutions will accelerate technology adoption and innovation in key vertical markets by making our products more readily available to engineers and designers.”