Kyocera signs distributor TTI to provide LCD displays
TTI, Inc., is now an authorised distributor of Kyocera LCD display products in North America. The companies will focus on expansion opportunities in the industrial, medical and eMobility markets.
Kyocera’s industrial TFT displays feature high contrast and colour saturation, with superior performance enhancements such as advanced wide viewing (AWV) for true colour fidelity, super-high brightness (SHB), and a wide operating temperature range. Kyocera’s MIP displays combine image quality and visibility with ultra-low power consumption to extend battery life, with a wide viewing angle and extended operating temperature range as well.
“Kyocera is pleased to add TTI as an authorised North American LCD display distributor, expanding our channel and customer base,” says Bill Adam, Kyocera International, Inc.’s Display Distribution Manager in a press release. “Combining TTI’s strong market presence with Kyocera’s LCD solutions will accelerate technology adoption and innovation in key vertical markets by making our products more readily available to engineers and designers.”
“TTI is excited to expand our display technology offering with the addition of Kyocera to serve our extensive customer base,” says Geoff Imlach, Vice President of Sales for TTI Americas. “The Kyocera display brand, with its broad product portfolio of TFT and MIP technologies, further strengthens our position in the optoelectronics display market segment.”