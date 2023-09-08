Worldwide chip sales down 11.8% YoY

“The global semiconductor market has experienced modest but steady month-to-month growth this year, with sales increasing for the fourth consecutive month in July,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO, in a press release. “Global sales remain down compared to last year, but the year-to-year decrease in July was the smallest gap of the year to date, providing reason for optimism over the remainder of 2023 and beyond.”

Regionally, month-to-month sales increased in the Americas (6.3%), China (2.6%), Europe (0.5%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (0.3%), but decreased slightly in Japan (-1.0%). Year-to-year sales were up in Europe (5.9%), but down in Japan (-4.3%), the Americas (-7.1%), Asia Pacific/All Other (-16.2%), and China (-18.7%).