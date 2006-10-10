Electronics Production | October 10, 2006
Fujitsu and SwitchCore join forces
Fujitsu Microelectronics Europe (FME) and SwitchCore, two leading suppliers of silicon to the communications industry, today announce that they have joined forces to provide advanced solutions for converged Metro, Access and Core networks.
As a first step in this joint effort the companies have demonstrated interworking of FME's highly integrated Ethernet-over-SDH/Sonet device MB87M2181 with SwitchCore's industry leading Ethernet switch CXE-2139. With this unique combination of carrier-class Ethernet switching and highly reliable SDH/Sonet based transport technology; telecom system providers can deliver content aware quality of service over traditional backbone infrastructures. Systems using this solution will be able to deliver flexible, robust and cost effective services to end customers, especially for emerging applications such as IPTV and Video-on-Demand.
"SwitchCore's outstanding expertise in carrier-class Ethernet switching technology enables us to provide complete system solutions for end to end applications to our telecom customer base." said Dirk Weinsziehr, FME's Senior Director of Marketing. "SwitchCore's products complement our SDH/Sonet and Ethernet mapping product offering as well as our own high-end Ethernet Switching devices creating a unique portfolio".
"As a leading supplier of components to converging telecom networks it is essential for us to enable, demonstrate and provide solutions for IP, SDH/Sonet as well as OTN networks." said Erwin Leichtle, CEO of SwitchCore. "Combining our products with the FME devices into reference designs for next generation networks, will give our customers the quick time to market they need to be successful to deploy multiservice equipment."
The first reference design will be a platform offering different service levels by using the SwitchCore CXE-2139 to implement multiple traffic classes. The CXE2139 allows customers to handle the bursty incoming Ethernet traffic in a way that important packets (e.g. voice, video) are sent first and other packets (e.g. e-mail) are queued in cases of congestion (traffic shaping). The resulting Ethernet traffic is then mapped using GFP, Virtual Concatenation and LCAS to efficiently use the available network bandwidth, into a TDM stream using FME's MB87M2181. Then it frames the stream into SDH/Sonet to allow robust and reliable optical long distance transmission. The integrated cross connect allows fast protection switching between multiple line interfaces based on the standard SDH monitoring and alarm functions to meet carrier requirements.
"Step by step the cooperation of SwitchCore and FME will integrate the device offerings of both companies into reference designs for end to end system applications supporting PDH, 10M to 10G Ethernet, STM-1 to STM-256 SDH and OTU-2 to OTU-3 OTN applications." added Dirk Weinsziehr.
