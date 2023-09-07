AMETEK acquires United Electronic Industries

UEI specialises in the design and manufacture of high-performance test, measurement, simulation and control solutions that enable customers to build smart, reliable, flexible and rugged systems. The company's products are used in a variety of mission-critical applications, including flight simulation and training, machine health and usage monitoring, and automated testing.

"We are excited to welcome United Electronic Industries to the AMETEK family," says David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, in a press release. "UEI is an excellent strategic fit with our Power Systems and Instruments Division. Their innovative solutions nicely complement our existing testing and data acquisition expertise helping broaden our presence serving attractive market segments and applications."

UEI is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts and has annual sales of approximately USD 35 million. UEI will join AMETEK as part of its Electronic Instruments Group (EIG).