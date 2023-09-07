Volvo Cars opens new tech hub in Singapore

The Singapore facility will initially focus on building up its capabilities in technology and software development, data and analytics as well as advanced manufacturing.

Manufacturing is an increasingly technology-intense area that offers plenty of new opportunities within AI, robotics, automation, machine learning, nanotechnology and a range of other new and emerging technologies.

“This new presence in Singapore will support our in-house technology and software development capabilities,” says Javier Varela, Volvo Cars chief operating officer and deputy CEO, in a press release. “It will serve as a global innovation centre to further accelerate our momentum and increase our capabilities in advanced manufacturing and data and analytics.”

The announcement of the Singapore Tech Hub follows the recent addition of a Tech Hub in Krakow, Poland earlier this year. Both hubs aim to further optimise Volvo's global site strategy to gain ground in key technology areas.

The new Tech Hub will open in early September and be led by Yvonne Tan, who joined the company on 1 September. Yvonne is joining Volvo Cars from Venture International Pte, Ltd, a provider of technology services. Additionally, she brings eight years of experience from leading research design development as a senior engineering manager at Dyson Operations Pte. Ltd.