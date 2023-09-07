© SEMI
Analysis |
Global Semiconductor equipment billings dip 2% YoY in Q2
Global semiconductor equipment billings dipped 2% year-over-year to US$25.8 billion in the second quarter of 2023, while quarter-over-quarter billings slipped 4%, SEMI reports.
“Overall demand for capital equipment remains strong despite uncertainty that continued to pervade the macroeconomy in the first half of 2023,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. “During the report period, some semiconductor market segments exercised caution in making capital equipment investments, though the impact across regions varied.”
Following are quarterly billings data in billions of U.S. dollars with quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year changes by region.
|Region
|2Q 2023
|1Q2023
|2Q 2022
|2Q (QoQ)
|2Q (YoY)
|China
|$7.55
|$5.86
|$6.56
|29%
|15%
|Taiwan
|$5.69
|$6.93
|$6.93
|-18%
|-15%
|Korea
|$5.65
|$5.62
|$5.62
|1%
|-2%
|North America
|$2.95
|$3.93
|$5.78
|-25%
|12%
|Europe
|$1.61
|$1.52
|$2.64
|6%
|-13%
|Japan
|$1.54
|$1.90
|$1.86
|-19%
|-7%
|Rest of the world
|$0.83
|$1.06
|$1.65
|-22%
|-34%
|Total
|$25.81
|$26.81
|$1.25
|-4%
|-2%
Note: Summed subtotals may not equal the total due to rounding.