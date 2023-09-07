Global Semiconductor equipment billings dip 2% YoY in Q2

“Overall demand for capital equipment remains strong despite uncertainty that continued to pervade the macroeconomy in the first half of 2023,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. “During the report period, some semiconductor market segments exercised caution in making capital equipment investments, though the impact across regions varied.”

Following are quarterly billings data in billions of U.S. dollars with quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year changes by region.

Region 2Q 2023 1Q2023 2Q 2022 2Q (QoQ) 2Q (YoY) China $7.55 $5.86 $6.56 29% 15% Taiwan $5.69 $6.93 $6.93 -18% -15% Korea $5.65 $5.62 $5.62 1% -2% North America $2.95 $3.93 $5.78 -25% 12% Europe $1.61 $1.52 $2.64 6% -13% Japan $1.54 $1.90 $1.86 -19% -7% Rest of the world $0.83 $1.06 $1.65 -22% -34% Total $25.81 $26.81 $1.25 -4% -2%

Note: Summed subtotals may not equal the total due to rounding.