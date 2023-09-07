Foxconn invests US$500 million in Chihuahua

Hon Hai Technology Group, otherwise known as Foxconn, and the Chihuahua State Government have entered into a strategic partnership which aims to advance talent training, foster innovation technology, and promote sustainable energy development in the Mexican state.

In order to do this, Foxconn says that it has invested over half a billion US dollars in the state. The partnership will focus on optimising supply chains, enhancing infrastructure, and fostering an environment conducive to growth and innovation.

"Foxconn is committed to nurturing a talent pool equipped with cutting-edge skills to meet the demands of the evolving ICT & Automotive industry. In partnership with the state, we aim to develop training programs and initiatives that will empower the workforce and position Chihuahua as a hub for innovation-driven manufacturing," the Taiwanese company writes in a press release.

Together with the Chihuahua State Government, Foxconn says that it aspires to enhance energy efficiency, explore renewable energy sources, and support sustainable power solutions.