Critical Manufacturing expands operations into Mexico

Recognizing the growing trend of companies establishing production facilities in Mexico to serve American manufacturing systems, Critical Manufacturing acknowledges the importance of expanding its operations to cater to this demand.

Juan Ledezma, an industry professional with a deep understanding of the Latin American market, has been appointed as the General Manager of Critical Manufacturing in Mexico.

"Our expansion into Mexico marks a significant milestone for Critical Manufacturing," says Francisco Almada Lobo, CEO and co-founder of Critical Manufacturing. "With our strong foundation and a visionary leader like Juan Ledezma at the helm, we are poised to provide unparalleled support to our customers in Latin America and nearshore projects. We are excited to embark on this new chapter and contribute to the region's manufacturing excellence."

The decision to invest in Mexico aligns with Critical Manufacturing's broader strategy of expanding its global footprint and fostering digitalization across international markets. The company's commitment to providing localized support and expertise will enable Mexican manufacturers to accelerate their digital transformation journeys and achieve operational excellence.

The new facility in Mexico will serve as a strategic hub, fostering collaboration and innovation within the local manufacturing ecosystem.