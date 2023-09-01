North American PCB industry sales up 23% in July

PCB bookings in July were up 24.6% compared to the same month last year. July bookings were up 7.8% compared to the preceding month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.01.

“July was a good month for the PCB sector. Orders were the strongest in 10 months and shipments were the strongest in four months,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist. “The year-to-date trend for orders has steadily been improving, but the trend of lower orders in 2023 remains in place.”