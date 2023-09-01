Saab acquires BlueBear

The acquisition BlueBear is described as part of Saab’s continued international growth journey across key markets, which include the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States and Germany.

BlueBear is a provider of AI-enabled autonomous swarm systems for complex defence and security applications. BlueBear employs 65 employees at their site outside Bedford, England with a turnover of GBP 8 million in 2022.

As emerging and disruptive technologies such as AI, machine learning and autonomous systems have the potential to reshape entire industries, Saab embraces a proactive strategy of selected acquisitions. By acquisitions and strategic partnerships with companies that specialise in new technologies, Saab‘s capabilities are enhanced, thereby increasing the comprehensive solutions offered for a wider range of defence needs. AI will enable Saab to further improve system capabilities and increase efficiency across our world-leading product portfolio. BlueBear will contribute to Saab’s existing activities globally and Saab will benefit from the company's expertise in autonomy and swarming, as well as command and control systems.

“This acquisition is another step in support of our international growth strategy as we seek to ensure Saab is well positioned in key markets and to sustain our competitive advantage. BlueBear, as world-leading provider of AI-enabled autonomous swarm systems for complex defence and security applications, is a good fit with our approach of leveraging emerging technologies in the fields of autonomous systems and AI,” says Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab in a press release.

Within Saab, BlueBear will be a centre for Rapid Concept Development providing expertise and scaling-up innovation.