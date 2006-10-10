Ericsson's pressure made Solectron more efficient

The implementations of Lean Production principles have made manufacturing more efficient at a number of companies. Examples were given last week at the Lean Production Conference in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The 250 participants did discover a number of real examples of how Lean Production has made miracles at number of companies.



One of the most interesting cases was Solectron. Ericsson is one of Solectron's most important customers. A while ago Ericsson put some pressure on Solectron and pointed out a number of elements of inefficiency within Solectron's production.



Solectron realised they had to do something dramatically to change things. They reviewed their production and started to think "Lean Production" and soon discovered that most of the elements could be eliminated. The result after the review is that the production today runs more flow oriented with more efficient stock handling.



"We realised that Solectron understood they were better than they were, so we gave them an ultimate: Be better of be phased out", Henrik Wallström at Ericsson told local paper Elektroniktidningen.