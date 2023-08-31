Teleste commences change negotiations

The company states in a press release that the negotiations may result in personnel reductions, including permanent redundancies, temporary lay-offs or part-time employment.

The reason behind these adjustments is said to be the market outlook for the rest of 2023 and early 2024 – combined with increased corporate costs.

"The planned actions aim to adjust operating expenses in line with the short-term market situation, whilst securing longer-term profitability and growth intentions," the company writes.

These negotiations include all Teleste Oyj employees at all of its locations in Finland. The company says that it estimates a total of 25 permanent redundancies, as well as potential temporary lay-offs.