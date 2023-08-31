Teledyne FLIR ink $31 million contract with Kongsberg

The agreement includes delivery of the surveillance platforms as well as software, spares, support and training.

Kongsberg recently signed an agreement with the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) to deliver counter-drone systems that will be donated to the war-torn nation. The IFU was established by the UK and international partners to identify and procure critical capabilities and deliver them quickly to Ukraine. Norway and the UK are among many nations that have contributed to the fund.

Cerberus XL combines an advanced thermal/visual imaging system with highly sensitive radar sensors onto a mobile platform to rapidly locate and track UAS targets. Kongsberg then feeds information from Cerberus into its remote weapons station to disable and defeat the threat.