Salcomp to manufacture Enphase’s microinverters

This marks the use of a third contract manufacturer in the United States for Enphase Energy. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has enabled the company to manufacture in the United States, creating new jobs and advancing the country's clean energy economy.

“We are thrilled to partner with Enphase to manufacture its market-leading products at our facility in Texas,” says Brian Chaconas, Arlington site manager at Salcomp. “Together with Enphase, we are helping to bolster high-tech manufacturing in the United States and scale clean energy solutions for a sustainable future.”