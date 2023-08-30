BTU adds manufacturing of reflow ovens in Mexico

“Mexico is an extremely important part of our customer base,” says Rob DiMatteo, General Manager of BTU International, in a press release. “By entering into an exclusive contract with an existing sub-contractor in Mexico, this allows us to be more responsive to our many customers in the region and has us shipping Pyramax reflow ovens rapidly – as soon as next month.”

BTU has partnered exclusively with a contract manufacturer in Mexico and has entered into a contractual agreement with standardised pricing and lead-times securing a stable forecast for reflow oven capacity in the region. The manufacturing facility holds ISO-9001 certification and has advanced manufacturing capabilities including electrostatic painting, welding, and laser cutting.

The first units being produced in Mexico by BTU are Pyramax125 air capable units – as production ramps additional reflow oven models will be added based on customer demand.

BTU’s unnamed contract manufacturing partner in Mexico is an established, vertically integrated manufacturer located in central Mexico.