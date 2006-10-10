Göpel presents new digital I/O module

GÖPEL electronic introduces SFX-5350, the first digital I/O module with VarioCore™ technology in the framework of its award winning JTAG/Boundary Scan hardware platform SCANFLEX®.

The basic function of SFX-5350 is being a differential I/O module with 50 channels. Because of its integrated VarioCore™ technology it can be configured as an on-board programmer, test tool instrument or verification tool.



SFX-5350 is controlled via the SCANFLEX® internal parallel bus, independent of the TAPs. The standard version provides 50 bi-directional differential channels, which can be programmed as input and output, allowing driving and measuring at the same time. This extends the test coverage to connectors or backplanes for example.



VarioCore™ enables a reconfiguration of the module on IP basis with nearly unlimited functionality. This reconfiguration is dynamically executed in a split second, controlled by GÖPEL electronic's JTAG/Boundary Scan program package SYSTEM CASCON™, the number and sequence of reconfigurations are unlimited within a test run.



For the support of VarioCore™ functionality a respective VarioCore-IP™ program from GÖPEL electronic in conjunction with worldwide partner companies will be available. On the first stage, the IP portfolio will include numerous on-board programming and control functions for serial buses (I2C, SPI, Microwire…) and parallel Flash (Intel, Spansion…). Due to particular protocols' hardware implementation, programming speed is nearly identical with theoretically possible component performance and independent from Flash size. The user will achieve enormous production benefits and save an external programming device.



Furthermore, a multitude of additional VarioCore-IP™ for control, test and verification are in the specification phase. Checked IP can immediately be controlled "on the fly" without system re-initialisation, whereby specially optimised CASLAN commands can be used for each IP. CASLAN (CASCON Language) is the most powerful Boundary Scan programming language with several hundred commands. In addition to IEEE1149.1, IEEE1149.4, IEEE1149.6, IEEE1532 and JESD71 CASLAN supports Mixed Signal and Generic I/O operations. Full Custom VarioCore-IP™ and command extensions can be developed on basis of a regarding VarioCore™ license by the user him/herself.



SFX-5350 supports IP up to medium size and complexity at maximum programmable I/O frequencies to 125 MHz. For channel cascading several modules can be run synchronously and reconfigured with identical and different IP. SFX-5350 is fully supported by the industrially leading JTAG/Boundary Scan software SYSTEM CASCON™ from V4.3 on. It can be combined with all SCANFLEX® controllers and SCANFLEX® TAP Transceivers.