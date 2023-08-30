Aspocomp concludes change negotiations at Oulu plant

As a result of the change negotiations, the PCB manufacturer's plan is to temporarily lay off 20-30 production employees for a maximum of 90 days during the next six months. For the first three months, 26 people will be temporarily laid off.

At the start of the negotiations, the company estimated that the adaptation measures would lead to layoffs for a maximum of 90 days, and most of the Oulu plant’s 120 production employees were covered by the negotiations.

As the company stated before, a slower-than-expected recovery of the semiconductor cycle and high inventory levels in various parts of the value chain has slowed down net sales. The cycle of the semiconductor industry is expected to return to growth at the end of the year or the beginning of 2024.