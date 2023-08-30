Clarios to acquire Paragon's battery unit

Clarios is the parent company of VARTA Automotive, a transportation battery brand in Europe.

"The low-voltage network is critical to the new user experiences, data collection methods and power system transformation underway in vehicles," says Clarios CEO Mark Wallace, in a press release. "Paragon's team has the skills, culture and commitment to add new capabilities that will accelerate our partnership with key OE customers, especially around advanced Li-Ion programs."

Paragon's engineering team's expertise with projects with global OE customers complements the Clarios team's current low-voltage and li-ion programs. The acquisition will significantly increase Clarios' engineering team which is dedicated to the development of new low-voltage architectures.