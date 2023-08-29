TE makes a bid to acquire Schaffner

TE will launch an all-cash public tender offer for all publicly held registered shares of Schaffner for CHF 505 (EUR 528) per share, which values the Swiss company at EUR 335 million.

The acquisition will add EMC filter product offering to TE’s connectivity and sensing portfolio for high-growth industrial and automotive applications.

"EMC filters represent an essential component technology in many of our fast-growing applications, such as motion control, robotics, industrial machinery, medical equipment and e-mobility. Combining TE’s portfolio breadth and global customer reach with Schaffner’s product portfolio, engineering expertise and manufacturing capabilities will strengthen the value proposition to our customers," says Vish Ananthan, senior vice president and general manager of TE’s Industrial business unit, in a press release.

Headquartered in Switzerland and with subsidiaries around the world, Schaffner is a specialist in electromagnetic solutions that ensure the efficient and reliable operation of electronic systems. The Schaffner Group provides EMC filter solutions, harmonic filters, electromagnetic components and electromagnetic solutions.