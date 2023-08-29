Hisense to sustain growth with production expansion

Hisense says that the plan will allow the company more flexibility when delivering its lineup of products from home entertainment and home appliance categories to the market.

Jason Ou, President of Hisense Middle East and Africa, says in a press release that under the current expansion strategy, Hisense has planned to develop new production facilities across North Africa and the Levant region, wich will better position the company to bring its high-performance display technologies and product offerings to more of customers across the MENA region.

Hisense’s regional growth has been elevated by the expansion of local offices in Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Egypt, and Algeria, improving regionwide operations and a more robust partner network and relations strategy. Hisense is looking to build on its MENA growth trajectory.