Eaton invests more than $500 million in US manufacturing

The company says it is expanding manufacturing to increase the supply of its solutions for customers in utility, commercial, healthcare, industrial and residential markets across North America. The majority of these investments will be completed in 2024 and 2025.

“We’re making steady investments for our customers, distributors and employees to meet growing demand in the Americas, and there will be more to come,” says Mike Yelton, president, Americas Region, Electrical Sector at Eaton, in a press release.

Eaton is adding 200,000-square-feet to its Nacogdoches, Texas manufacturing facility, more than doubling its size. The project will double the production capacity of Eaton’s voltage regulators. The company says that it will continue to produce single-phase, pole-mount and pad-mount transformers in Texas to address the acute supply shortage for these products. The expansion will create more than 200 skilled manufacturing jobs.

As a result och the Texas expansion project, capacity at the company’s largest Wisconsin manufacturing facility in Waukesha will be freed up – where Eaton is investing in equipment to increase manufacturing of three-phase transformers for utility, data center, large commercial and industrial applications. Eaton will continue to produce regulators, including complex pole and substation voltage regulators, for utility customers in Wisconsin.

At the same time, the company is expanding manufacturing for busway products and industry-first EV charging technology at its South Carolina facility.

Eaton says that it is also increasing the manufacturing of its circuit breakers and metering for homes and commercial buildings. These investments include expanding capacity and diversifying production across various locations in the Americas region to increase the supply of its solutions for customers, enhance supply chain efficiency and boost manufacturing resilience.