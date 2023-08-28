StenTech acquires stencil manufacturer Photo Etch Technology

Photo Etch, together with its affiliate Utz Technologies, manufactures SMT stencils, mesh screens and parts for OEM and contract manufacturing customers across its current facilities in four US markets. In terms of strategic fit, Photo Etch is said to deepen StenTech’s existing presence in Silicon Valley and New England, while adding new geographic reach into Florida via its Clearwater operation.

“We were looking for a partner who could continue providing our customers with the quality of service they deserve,” says Lisa Guidi, Owner and Chief Financial Officer of Photo Etch, in a press release. “Having worked closely with StenTech’s leadership over the past several months, I am confident they will honor our company’s important legacy while providing our customers with access to additional resources through the StenTech platform.”