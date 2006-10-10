Electronics Production | October 10, 2006
Tyco Expands Global Rollout of<br>Click Commerce Parts Solution
Click Commerce, Inc. announced that Tyco Electronics has expanded its use of the Click Commerce Parts solution to include additional facilities in Europe and Asia.
Tyco Electronics provides hundreds of thousands of parts for a variety of products such as automotives, computers, appliances, and telecommunications equipment. In 1996, the company selected Click Commerce to help them manage and improve the availability of parts for their U.S. customers. Tyco Electronics saw significant benefits with Click Commerce Parts, and as they expanded internationally, Tyco required the solution to scale with their growth.
"We have used the Click solution for more than 10 years now and have realized substantial cost savings," said David L. Zeiders, project manager, global business process team at Tyco Electronics. "Click Commerce Parts helps us anticipate when our customers will need certain parts so we can better manage inventory. The solution has grown with us and has easily scaled to help us forecast more than 200,000 parts every day across 20 global sites."
Since implementing Click Commerce Parts, Tyco has realized a reduction in overall inventory assets. "With the help of Click's solution, we have better aligned our inventory assets to match future customer demand," said Zeiders. In addition, customers who need parts that are forecasted using the Click Commerce solution have reported an improvement in customer service. Zeiders states, "It's because we are better able to anticipate future customer changes."
"To compete globally requires nimbleness - the ability to shift supply quickly in order to meet the changing needs of your customers," said Nancy Koenig, executive vice president of operations for Click Commerce. "Our Parts solution gives companies like Tyco Electronics the necessary tools to respond to customer needs and continuously deliver strong customer service."
"We have used the Click solution for more than 10 years now and have realized substantial cost savings," said David L. Zeiders, project manager, global business process team at Tyco Electronics. "Click Commerce Parts helps us anticipate when our customers will need certain parts so we can better manage inventory. The solution has grown with us and has easily scaled to help us forecast more than 200,000 parts every day across 20 global sites."
Since implementing Click Commerce Parts, Tyco has realized a reduction in overall inventory assets. "With the help of Click's solution, we have better aligned our inventory assets to match future customer demand," said Zeiders. In addition, customers who need parts that are forecasted using the Click Commerce solution have reported an improvement in customer service. Zeiders states, "It's because we are better able to anticipate future customer changes."
"To compete globally requires nimbleness - the ability to shift supply quickly in order to meet the changing needs of your customers," said Nancy Koenig, executive vice president of operations for Click Commerce. "Our Parts solution gives companies like Tyco Electronics the necessary tools to respond to customer needs and continuously deliver strong customer service."
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments