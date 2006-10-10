Tyco Expands Global Rollout of<br>Click Commerce Parts Solution

Click Commerce, Inc. announced that Tyco Electronics has expanded its use of the Click Commerce Parts solution to include additional facilities in Europe and Asia.

Tyco Electronics provides hundreds of thousands of parts for a variety of products such as automotives, computers, appliances, and telecommunications equipment. In 1996, the company selected Click Commerce to help them manage and improve the availability of parts for their U.S. customers. Tyco Electronics saw significant benefits with Click Commerce Parts, and as they expanded internationally, Tyco required the solution to scale with their growth.



"We have used the Click solution for more than 10 years now and have realized substantial cost savings," said David L. Zeiders, project manager, global business process team at Tyco Electronics. "Click Commerce Parts helps us anticipate when our customers will need certain parts so we can better manage inventory. The solution has grown with us and has easily scaled to help us forecast more than 200,000 parts every day across 20 global sites."



Since implementing Click Commerce Parts, Tyco has realized a reduction in overall inventory assets. "With the help of Click's solution, we have better aligned our inventory assets to match future customer demand," said Zeiders. In addition, customers who need parts that are forecasted using the Click Commerce solution have reported an improvement in customer service. Zeiders states, "It's because we are better able to anticipate future customer changes."



"To compete globally requires nimbleness - the ability to shift supply quickly in order to meet the changing needs of your customers," said Nancy Koenig, executive vice president of operations for Click Commerce. "Our Parts solution gives companies like Tyco Electronics the necessary tools to respond to customer needs and continuously deliver strong customer service."