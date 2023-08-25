Kaynes Technology to set up new manufacturing unit

The MoU covers an investment of INR 3,750 crores (roughly USD 453,520) to setup a Semiconductor Assembly & Testing (OSAT) facility and PCB manufacturing plant through its step-down subsidiaries.

The investment will help create 3,200 jobs and also position Karnataka at the forefront of OSAT and PCB and create a hub for cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing and cultivating a self-sustaining and self-reliant ecosystem, a press release reads.