The emergence of software-defined vehicles (SDVs) is accelerating the rapid growth of electronics content in vehicles that manage its operations, functionality, and features primarily or entirely through software. The growing complexity of SDV systems, comprised of software, sensors, computing, and mechatronic functionality, is compounding the test and verification effort required – and is rapidly becoming one of the biggest challenges for automobile manufacturers and their suppliers in getting an SDV to market.

"As the automotive industry evolves towards software-defined vehicles, so does the need for more efficient and effective software testing methods," said Jens Lüdemann, CEO at PikeTec, in a press release. "Joining Synopsys reflects our commitment to enable automotive OEMs with the most comprehensive virtualization and testing solutions that help them scale to deliver high quality software."

PikeTec test automation tools enable flexible testing across all phases of development and simulation environments ranging from Model-in-the-Loop (MiL) to Vehicle-in-the-Loop (ViL). As the volume and complexity of software increases, it is pushing testing of automotive software to earlier stages of product development with models, software, and processors in virtual environments.