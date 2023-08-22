CAES awarded $200 million contract
CAES has won a USD 200 million follow-on, full-rate hardware production and sustainment award from Raytheon. Under the contract, CAES will provide fully tested radar module assemblies for the U.S. Navy’s AN/SPY-6 family of radars.
CAES has been a multi-year partner with Raytheon on the SPY-6 program, and has already begun delivering hardware. SPY-6 is the U.S. Navy family of radars that performs air and missile defense on six classes of ships.
“SPY-6 is one of the most advanced naval radars in production, and CAES is proud to contribute to the performance and reliability of this system,” says Mike Kahn, CAES President & CEO, in a press release. “We look forward to our continued work with Raytheon to provide our military with this critical capability.”