Kimball Electronics mourns the loss of former CEO

Mr. Charron joined Kimball International in 1999 to lead the Kimball Electronics Group. For the next nearly quarter century, he positioned Kimball Electronics for success with geographic expansions around the globe and led our portfolio diversification with applications supporting the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. Additionally in 2014, Don led Kimball Electronics through the spin-off from Kimball International to an independent, publicly traded company listed on Nasdaq. Before his retirement in March of 2023, Don had steered Kimball Electronics to a nearly USD 2 billion company today.