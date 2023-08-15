Magna expands lighting division in Mexico

© Magna

The company has officially broken ground on its new USD 17 million expansion investment.

“Lighting is a growing segment within the mobility industry, playing a critical role in both vehicle safety and design and aligning perfectly with our forward-thinking business strategy,” says Jeff Hunt, Magna Mechatronics, Mirrors & Lighting President, in a press release. “Today, we further solidify our commitment to advancing new products and innovations in lighting, and express our gratitude to the employees, customers, local community, and state of Querétaro for their continued support.”

Magna’s lighting division in Querétaro manufactures rear lighting technology, including tail lamps and appliques, for several global automakers with start of production expected in 2024.

Once the approximately 165,000 square-foot expansion is complete, Magna’s lighting division in Querétaro will expand to more than 340,000 square-feet. The company expects to create more than 280 new jobs over the next four years, bringing its total employee base to roughly 800 at full production.