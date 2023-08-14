Foxconn subsidiary injects US$ 400 million into Indian venture

© melpomenem dreamstime.com

In a voluntary announcement made by FIT Hon Teng Limited the company discloses that its Board of Directors has approved an investment of USD 400 million to the Indian subsidiary. The funds will come via FIT Singapore to

Chang Yi Interconnect Technology (India) Private Limited, which is held by FIT Singapore as to 99.99% of the capital stock.

Foxconn's representative in India took to LinkedIn to share the news saying "Moving so fast, Telangana! Another US$400M is coming…."