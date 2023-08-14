Confidee's Craig Haywood approved as EASA Part 21 Subpart G Auditor

© Sverre Jarild Confidee

“This is a significant milestone for us and reinforces our position as a key partner for global actors in the civil aviation industry”, says Confidee CEO Vidar Olsen in a press release.

Haywood completed the training earlier this year in the UK.

“As a Printed Circuit partner to several global actors in the Civil Aviation Industry this certificate allows CONFIDEE to audit and support our current manufacturing partners and other partners requested by the product owner”, says Operations Manager Craig Haywood and continues. “For years in previous positions, I have been on the other side of the table, facing the questions as part of the manufacturing process, this manufacturing knowledge combined with the capability as an EASA Part 21 Auditor will ensure that the proper questions are addressed and handled to secure the product for the product owner.”

Adhering to industry regulations, and stringent standards, as this one set forth by EASA, is aligned with the company's strategy, to be the compliant partner in the Printed Circuit supply chain.