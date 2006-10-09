No need for masking with new PreciseCoat Jet

Asymtek, leader in dispensing technology and pioneer in jetting technology, introduces the SC-400 PreciseCoatT Conformal Coating Jet for applying coating materials to highly selective areas,

especially on small substrates or substrates with high-component density where there are tight tolerances between coated and uncoated areas.

With PreciseCoat jetting, the need for masking is virtually eliminated because delivery of the coating is so accurately controlled.



Using a needle design with non-contact jetting action and fast pulse-width modulated control, the SC-400 jet delivers conformal coating to areas not accessible by other applicators. Small volumes and precision control of the conformal coating material enable line widths down to 1.2 millimeters (0.0 inch) wide. Film thicknesses of 15 micrometers are achievable when using solvent-based materials. Acrylics, silicones, urethanes, UV-cure, and water-based materials with a viscosity range of 1 to 850 centipoise (cps) can be jetted.



The PreciseCoat Jet provides flexibility for many diverse conformal coating applications in industries such as automotive, commercial, avionics, military, and the medical market. Multiple dot sizes can be delivered from the same applicator, yielding small volumes with good volume control. A dual-valve configuration is available when the operation requires coverage of a large area in addition to precision conformal coating.



The need for highly selective conformal coating applications is a result of shrinking electronics and the need to protect them from harsh environments and to dampen the effects of mechanical and thermal stresses, vibrations, and electrical noise. The SC-400 PreciseCoat Conformal Coating Jet enables the manufacturer to coat the exact area that needs protection, with a precise amount of coating, even in areas that are small and difficult to reach.